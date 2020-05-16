A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, May 16, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

Iran Exports Coronavirus Testing Kits to Germany, Turkey: Ministry Iran Stresses Need for Controlling Afghan Border, Activation of Inactive Border Posts

JCPOA Has Not at All Prevented Our Progress: Zarif

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Tehran-Riyadh: An Equation without Solution

Bin Salman Has Asked Iraq to Mediate between Iran, Saudi: Report

2- US President Threatens to Cut Off All Ties with China

Ebtekar Newspaper:

US Ended Its Participation in UNSC Resolution 2231 Long Time Ago: Zarif to US US, China in Star Wars: The Virus Turns into Turning Point in US-China Rivalry

Ettela’at Newspaper:

Zarif: Americans Will Lose; European Parties to JCPOA Must Correct Their Behaviour Russia Takes US’ Coup Attempt against Venezuela to Security Council

Iran Newspaper:

Corona Vaccine Must Be Given to Entire World Population for Free: 120 World Figures Washington Threatens to Sever All Ties with China: US’ Dark Winter under Trump

Javan Newspaper:

Corona in Its Final Days Health Ministry: 80% of New Cases of Infection Have Weak Symptoms, Receive Outpatient Treatment Moscow, Beijing to Veto Extension of Iran Arms Sanctions

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

Russia, China Strongly Opposed to US Adventure of Extending Iran Arms Embargo Iran Calls on Freedom-Seeking Nations, Governments to Show Effective Support for Palestine

Kayhan Newspaper:

US Dangerous Plan to Help 10,000 ISIS Elements Escape US State Department Blacklists Iran US’ Impudent Anti-Iran Plot Faced with Russia, China’s Fierce Opposition, Europe’s Silence

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

Bin Salman Asks Iraqi PM to Help Improve Tehran-Riyadh Ties: Middle East Eye A Review of Suspicious Incident at Iran-Afghanistan Border Iranian Border Guards Stress Full Control over Afghan Border

Resalat Newspaper:

White House’s Futile Fuss against Iran: Russia, China Respond to Hook’s Nonsense Remarks Secrets behind Europe’s Silence over Iran’s Arms Embargo [Editorial]

Sazandegi Newspaper:

Conspiracy in White House: Trump Seeking to Victimize Obama in Order to Win Nov. Votes

Shargh Newspaper:

Democrat Senator Calls for Iran-US Peace Plan amid Coronavirus Outbreak Return of Ahmadinejad: Ex-President’s Allies Running for Presidential Votes

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper: