A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, May 14, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Ties with Turkey Still Overshadowed by S-400 Issue

2- UN Security Council to Hold Session on Violence, Coronavirus in Myanmar

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Calls for Probe into Cause of Konarak Incident

2- War of Sanctions between US, China

3- Riyadh’s Dangerous Way to Overcome Crisis

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Cause of Konarak Incident to Be Explained to People

2- A Report on Pompeo’s Visit to Occupied Territories

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Says Errors Must Be Minimized in Military Drills

2- Iranian Lawmakers Ban Iranian Athletes from Playing with Zionist Regime’s Athletes

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Calls for EU’s Decisive Action to Maintain JCPOA Balance

2- Nasrallah: Zionists Cannot End Presence of Iran, Hezbollah in Syria

Iran Newspaper:

1- We Must Endeavour to Prevent Double Pressure on People: Rouhani

Javan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Two Cruel, Weird Governments Ruling Saudi Arabia, US

2- Afghanistan Burning with Fire of US Deal

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- FBI Discloses Identity of Saudi Diplomat Linked with 9/11

2- Al-Quds al-Arabi Reports on Israel’s Ties with Arab Governments

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Revolution of Starving Saudis Threatening Al Saud Regime

2- Nasrallah: Syria Is Biggest Problem of American-Israeli-Saudi Project

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Russia May Enter Negotiation with Iran on Arms Sales: Foreign Ministry Official

2- Army Chief: Four Expert Groups Probing into Cause of Konarak Vessel Incident

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Return of Harris to Biden’s Campaign: Kamala Harris May Become Next US VP

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Mubarak Postponed His Trip to Meet with Former Iranian President Khatami

2- Liberals to Biden: Return to JCPOA