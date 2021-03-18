A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on Last Day of Year

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, March 18, 2021, the last day of Iranian calendar year 1399. IFP has picked headlines from 13 newspapers, and simply translated them without vouching for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Happy New Year!

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Adios, Tough Last Year of Century

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Getting Over the Tough Year

* Will New Iranian Year 1400 Be Promising for People?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Let’s Hope Spring Will Shine

2- Analyst: Nowruz Not a Tradition, but a Culture

3- Fears and Hopes for Iranian Economy in New Year

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: The Year 1400 Will Definitely Be Better Than This Year

Iran Newspaper:

1- Review of Tough Days and Hope for Better Year

* Rouhani and His Cabinet Present Report Under Rain

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Nowruz Opportunity for Evolution of Soul

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Let’s Hope for Fresher Air in Nowruz 1400

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- What Choice Do We Have Other Than Being Hopeful?

2- Let’s Hope for Evolution of Our Souls

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Happy New Century

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Spring Is Loading

2- Let’s Trust in Power of Spring in Bringing Unity

3- New Design in New Century’s Foreign Policy [Editorial]

Tejarat Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Next Year to Be Year of Big Victories

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- 1400 Will Be Year of Iranian People

* Iran Prepares for Big Test in New Year