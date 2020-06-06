A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, June 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- US in Talks to Draft Resolution on Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

2- Iran Confirms Release of US Veteran Michael White, Iranian Doctor Taheri

3- Zarif’s Reaction to Trump’s Comments on Deal with Iran

4- Trump Once Again Thanks Iran for Freeing US Inmate

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader’s Representative at IRGC: US Falling Down

2- Zarif to Trump: Your Aides Did Stupid Gamble

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Are Chain Fires in Iran Intentional?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Revolution Shouldn’t Become Reactionary: Leader

2- President Urges Central Bank to Have Iranian Assets Frozen in Other Countries Unblocked

Etemad Newspaper:

1- UN Security Council: A Field to Test Iran’s Ties with Russia, China

2- US Asks Israel Not to Implement West Bank Annexation Plan

Iran Newspaper:

1- Protest in Street, Conflict in White House: Rouhani’s Reaction to Floyd’s Death

Javan Newspaper:

1- US Supporters Embarrassed: Iran Leader

2- Trump Begs Iran for Negotiation amid Protests

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- We Need Evolution: Iran Leader

2- Million-Strong Protests in US against Widespread Racism

3- Al-Akhbar: Martin Griffith Asks for Iran’s Help to Save Saudi

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: We Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Enemies If We Want Evolution

2- Hamas Calls for Armed Conflict against West Bank Annexation

3- Negotiation with Former Third-Level US Official Not Appropriate for Iran FM

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Give-and-Take Diplomacy: Iran, US Release Their Prisoners

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Trump to Iran: Don’t Wait for Nov. Elections for Deal

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- US vs US: Anti-Racism Protests Rage on in 450 Cities