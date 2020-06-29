A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 29

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, June 29, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Malaysia Calls for Resolution of Rohingya Muslims’ Problems

2- Saudi Confirms Shooting at Iranian Fishing Boats

3- German Gov’t Prepares Resolution against West Bank Annexation

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran Not in Danger of War Anymore: Military Official

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Putin Has No Replacement: A Review of Russia Constitutional Referendum

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Draft Version of Iran-China 25-Year Cooperation Document Approved

* Iran to Receive Its Oil Revenues in Cash

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran, France Finalize Date of Reading Ukraine Plane Black Box

2- Iran Under Strong Wave of Coronavirus: Official

3- Three Important Decisions Made by Gov’t to Contain COVID-19

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Biggest Datacentre Opened Outside Tehran

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Palestine Resistance Groups Ready for Crushing Response to West Bank Occupation

2- Government’s New Measures to Contain Strong Wave of Coronavirus

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Central Bank’s Priority Is to Provide Forex for Basic Commodities, Medicine: Governor

2- Wearing Mask Compulsory as of Next Week

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- War with Hezbollah Means Being Hit by 1,000 Missiles Every Day: Zionist Media

2- FATF Credibility Depends on Blocking Accounts of Trump, Pentagon

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iraqi PM May Visit Iran

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Is Radicalism Returning to Iran Politics? Modern Rightism Declining, While Radical Leftists, Radical Rightists Are Gain Momentum

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Bucharest Police’s Account Not Consistent with Existing Documents: Iran Judiciary