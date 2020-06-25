A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Qalibaf: Israel Collapsing in Political, Social Terms

2- Judiciary Official: Romania Must Be Accountable for Mansouri’s Death

3- Iraq FM: I’ll First Visit Tehran and Riyadh

4- Zarif: We’re Opposed to Unilateralism, Undermining JCPOA

Afkar Newspaper:

1- IAEA Board of Governors Made Strategic Mistake: Official

2- Iran’s Envoy to UN: Tehran Won’t Negotiate over Its Legitimate National, Regional Interests

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rectangle of Power in Libya: Arab League Says Turkey Following Iran’s Suit

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Europeans Are Shamefaced Before Iran

2- Iran Promises Good News on Development of Coronavirus Vaccine

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Putin to Remain in Power Until 2036 as Russians Vote in Historic Referendum

2- Iran’s Football League Resumed after 117 Days

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Talks of US, Israel Pressures on IAEA

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- 67 Countries Support The Hague in Investigating US War Crimes in Afghanistan

2- Rouhani: We’ll Be Ready for Talks Once US Returns to JCPOA, Compensates for Iran’s Losses

Iran Newspaper:

1- US Has No Right to Resort to Mechanisms Mentioned in JCPOA: China

Javan Newspaper:

1- US’ Three-Sided Chaos in Syria

2- Europeans Shamefaced in Private Meetings, Impudent in Public!

* Why Is Rouhani Trying to Portray Europe as Apologetic, Embarrassed over JCPOA Fate?

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Three Major Oil Projects to Be Unveiled by Rouhani

2- 67 Countries Back Int’l Criminal Court against US Sanctions

3- Ansarullah: Saudis Received Our Message; Their Tone Has Changed

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Details of Ansarullah’s Attacks on Sensitive Sites of Riyadh

2- US Sanctions Five Captains Who Delivered Iranian Fuel to Venezuela

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Shadow of Coronavirus on US Elections

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’re Not Awaiting US Elections