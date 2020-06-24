A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- US Proposes Draft Resolution on Unlimited Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

2- Macron: We Won’t Tolerate Turkey’s Role in Libya

3- Canada Releases Statement on Its Foreign Minister’s Talks with Zarif

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Judge Mansouri’s Death Was Violent: Early Results of Autopsy

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran at Highest Level of Defensive Power: General

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Int’l Moves against Iran Are to Blame for Rial Devaluation: Rouhani

2- Aramco Attacks’ Role in Anti-Iran Resolution

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Venezuela Gives Green Light for Talks with US

* Maduro: I’m Ready for Meeting with Trump Based on Mutual Respect

2- Rouhani Says Forex Market Fluctuations Temporary

3- Republicans Defaming Themselves as Democrats’ Popularity Rises

* When Will Biden’s Honeymoon End

Etemad Newspaper:

1- $27 Billion Worth of Forex Revenues Not Returned to Iran: CBI

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- IRGC to Establish Permanent Military Base in Indian Ocean

2- Riyadh Hit by Yemeni Army’s Missiles: Fear in Saudi Regime

Javan Newspaper:

1- Government’s Battle with Dollar Rate Hike

* Officials Vow to Decrease Rates

2- Riyadh Shaken by Yemeni Missiles

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Tehran Friday Prayers Won’t Be Held This Week

2- Gov’t Vows to Restore Balance to Forex Market

3- This Year’s Hajj Won’t Be Attended by Foreign Pilgrims: Saudi

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Energy Minister: Iran Self-Sufficient in Building Power Plant

2- US Backs Off from Earlier Syria Approach: Assad Can Remain in Power

3- Ansarullah Pounds Two Sensitive Sites in Riyadh

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- This Year’s Hajj Cancelled for Coronavirus: Only Saudi Pilgrims Will Go to Hajj This Year

2- US after Unlimited Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Suspicious Death of Judge Mansouri: Romania Discloses New Details of Mansouri’s Death

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Yemen’s Heavy Blow to Saudi: Several Important Sites Attacked