A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, June 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran Successfully Fires New Generation of Long-Range, Short-Range Cruise Missiles

2- Kremlin Denies Claims Russia, Iran, China Released Misinformation about Corona

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Europe Assumes New Role: Resolution Proposed by UK, France, Germany Approved by IAEA

2- Telegram Unblocked in Russia

3- Death of Judge Mansouri in Romania: Cause of Death Not Clear Yet; Romania Police Claims He’s Been Thrown Out of Window

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- People Must Observe Social Distancing Even More than First Wave: Rouhani

2- Iran, Russia React to IAEA Resolution: Anti-Iran Resolution Passed by Board of Governors

3- Second Wave of Coronavirus: 100 People Every Hour

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Corona Killing One Iranian Every 12 Minutes: Health Ministry

2- Rouhani Warns about Return of Corona: Gatherings Must Be Avoided

3- Return of Anti-Iran Resolutions: IAEA Passes Anti-Iran Resolution after 8 Years

Etemad Newspaper:

1- E3 Declare Opposition to US’ Efforts to Re-impose Iran Sanctions

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Negligence Will Lead to Worse Incident in Fight against Corona

2- Nasrallah: Harming Lebanese Economy Is US’ New Plot against Beirut

3- Sponsors of Anti-Iran Resolution Must Bear Its Consequences: Envoy

Iran Newspaper:

1- Bolton: Trump Asked for China’s Help to Win Elections

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Trump Doesn’t Deserve to Be US President: Pelosi, Bolton

2- Suspicious Death of Judge Mansouri in Romania

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Bolton’s Book Reveals Trump Had Resorted to China for Winning Elections

2- Anti-Iran Resolution Passed by IAEA: Iran Must Stop JCPOA Implementation

3- Iran Army Successfully Launches New Naval Cruise Missiles

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Death of Fugitive Judge: Sources Say Mansouri Died in Romania

2- IAEA against Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Suspicious Death of Fugitive Judge: Western Media Say Mansouri Thrown Out of Window

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Dynamite under Negotiating Table: N Korea Blows Up Office Used for Talks with South

2- What Should Iran Do with IAEA after New Resolution?