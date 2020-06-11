A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, June 11, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Nationwide Protests in Lebanon against Poor Living Conditions

2- Hook: Iran Sanctions Have Yielded Perfect Results

3- Rouhani: We’re Hopeful about Future

Afkar Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: US Has Collapsed

2- Energy Minister: We Have Difficult Year Ahead in Terms of Supplying Power

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Three Failed Paths for US to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- China, Russia Shouldn’t Give in to US Demands: Rouhani

2- S Korea’s Debts to Iran Is to Blame for Forex Market Tension

3- Will Civil Riots Impact US Elections? [Editorial]

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Corona Surging Again in Iran: Some 178,000 Infected in Iran

2- Russia, China Defend Iran against US Threats to Sanction

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Seoul’s Horrible Game: Iran’s Top Banker Slams S Korea for Failure to Pay Its Oil Debts

2- Ryabkov: We’re Ready If US Wants

* Russia Says Prepared for Talks with US on Syria, Arms Control

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iran Has Lost $50 Billion of Its Annual Revenues

2- Fukuyama: Coronavirus Will Lead to US Decline

3- Energy Minister: Over 50 Dams to Be Inaugurated by 2021

Iran Newspaper:

1- Foreign Ministry Focused on Promoting Exports

* Iran Exported Goods to 120 Countries in Past Year: Deputy FM

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: Fuel Shipment to Venezuela Displayed Iran’s Might

2- Iraqis Worried that Talks with US May Turn into Another JCPOA for Them

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Saudi Jet Fighters Bomb Sana’a with Cluster Bombs

2- Syrian People, Army Block Movement of US Military Convoy

3- Attack on Symbols of Colonialism, Racism in US, Europe

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Top Banker: Iran to Take Legal Action If Korean Banks Fail to Unblock Iran Assets

2- Baghdad-Washington Talks Begin amid Warnings

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Battle in New York: Russia, China Support Iran against US Threats in Letter to UN

Shargh Newspaper:

1- GOP Trying to Make It Impossible for US to Return to JCPOA