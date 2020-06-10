A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Ambiguous Removal of Health Ministry Spokesman

* Was It Because of Jahanpour’s Political Stances?

2- Death Sentence for Spy Who Aided Soleimani’s Killing

3- Four of Park Fires in Tehran Were Intentional

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Shouldn’t Pin Its Hopes on Defeat of Trump

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Russia Strongly Opposed to Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Why Was Health Ministry Spokesman Dismissed?

2- Rouhani: Coronavirus Crisis Handled with People’s Cooperation

3- Judiciary Spokesman: Death Penalty Given to CIA, Mossad Spy in IRGC Quds Force

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Secrets behind Infiltration

* A Spy in IRGC Quds Force Receives Death Penalty

2- Increased Pressure to Prevent Export of Humanitarian Goods to Tehran

3- Symbol of George Floyd against Symbol of Racism

4- Rouhani: Management Based on People’s Participation: From Stock Market to Corona

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Israeli President: Hezbollah Getting Stronger Every Day

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Population Growth Rate Down to Below 1%

2- Biden Recruiting Forces from GOP

3- CIA Spy Sentenced to Death

Javan Newspaper:

1- Risk of Taking COVID-19 for Granted

2- Fokoyama: US Will Decline, Global Order Will Be Destroyed

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US Protests Unprecedented in Country’s History

2- West Bank Annexation Beginning of Storm in Occupied Territories

3- Iran Acquires Knowhow to Design Boeing, Airbus Plane Parts

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Biden’s Bet on Hatred for Trump

2- Iran Says Restrictions on Int’l Flights Will Be Removed

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 15 Million Iranians Struggling with Coronavirus: Official

2- Hope Returns to Residents of Areas Surrounding Hamun Lake

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Changing Spokesman at 110th Day of Coronavirus

2- Death Penalty for the One Who Gave Whereabouts of Gen. Soleimani

3- Trump and Daydream of Negotiation [Editorial]

2- Why Are Conservatives Worried about Return of Ahmadinejad?