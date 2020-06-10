A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Ambiguous Removal of Health Ministry Spokesman
* Was It Because of Jahanpour’s Political Stances?
2- Death Sentence for Spy Who Aided Soleimani’s Killing
3- Four of Park Fires in Tehran Were Intentional
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Iran Shouldn’t Pin Its Hopes on Defeat of Trump
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Russia Strongly Opposed to Extension of Iran Arms Embargo
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Why Was Health Ministry Spokesman Dismissed?
2- Rouhani: Coronavirus Crisis Handled with People’s Cooperation
3- Judiciary Spokesman: Death Penalty Given to CIA, Mossad Spy in IRGC Quds Force
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Secrets behind Infiltration
* A Spy in IRGC Quds Force Receives Death Penalty
2- Increased Pressure to Prevent Export of Humanitarian Goods to Tehran
3- Symbol of George Floyd against Symbol of Racism
4- Rouhani: Management Based on People’s Participation: From Stock Market to Corona
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Israeli President: Hezbollah Getting Stronger Every Day
Iran Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Population Growth Rate Down to Below 1%
2- Biden Recruiting Forces from GOP
3- CIA Spy Sentenced to Death
Javan Newspaper:
1- Risk of Taking COVID-19 for Granted
2- Fokoyama: US Will Decline, Global Order Will Be Destroyed
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- US Protests Unprecedented in Country’s History
2- West Bank Annexation Beginning of Storm in Occupied Territories
3- Iran Acquires Knowhow to Design Boeing, Airbus Plane Parts
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Biden’s Bet on Hatred for Trump
2- Iran Says Restrictions on Int’l Flights Will Be Removed
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- 15 Million Iranians Struggling with Coronavirus: Official
2- Hope Returns to Residents of Areas Surrounding Hamun Lake
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Changing Spokesman at 110th Day of Coronavirus
2- Death Penalty for the One Who Gave Whereabouts of Gen. Soleimani
3- Trump and Daydream of Negotiation [Editorial]
2- Why Are Conservatives Worried about Return of Ahmadinejad?