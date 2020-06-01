A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 1

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, June 1, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran to Send Black Box of Ukrainian Plane to Third Country

2- Zarif’s Deputy: Iranian Tankers Coming Back from Venezuela

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Army Chief: It’s Always on Agenda of Army to Enhance Its Combat Power

2- Faced with Protests, Foundations of US Fake Democracy Shake: Iran Cmdr.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- New Parliament Speaker Dictates Strategies to Gov’t

2- Enemies Sought to Start Civil War, Turn Iran into Syria: Interior Minister

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Curfew Declared in 25 US Cities: Protests Rage on after US Killing of George Floyd

2- Some 200 Killed in Iran’s November Protests: Interior Minister

* Minister Claims There Was No Armed Confrontation in 2019 Protests

3- Parliament Speaker: New Majlis Not after Confrontation with Gov’t

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Victims of Non-Service Weapons

* Interior Minister Suggests 200-250 People Killed in November Protests

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Achieves Full Cycle of Space Technology

Iran Newspaper:

1- Basic Commodities Procured for Rest of the Year: VP

2- Rouhani Gives Report on 100 Days of Fighting Corona

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Anti-Racism Riots Rage on in US

2- Basic Goods Must Be Supplied to People with Reasonable Price: VP

3- UN Concerned about Humanitarian Disaster in Yemen

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iranian Nation Protected against Wide Range of Plots under Ayatollah Khamenei’s Leadership

2- Fifth Iranian Tanker Enters Venezuelan Waters

3- 18-Strong Council of Saudi Dissidents, Including 3 Princes, Meet to Sack Bin Salman

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Only Support Brussels Show for JCPOA Is to Express Concern

2- Fifth Iranian Tanker Enters Venezuela Waters

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Talks with US Futile, Harmful: Qalibaf

2- Second Cold War: US Declares New Policies on China

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- US Army Comes to Streets as Anti-Racism Protests Rage on: Curfew in 16 States

2- Iran 5 – 0 US; Fifth Iranian Tanker Arrives in Venezuela Waters