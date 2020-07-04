A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 4

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, July 4, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran to Establish Nuclear Defence Base: Civil Defence Chief

2- US Seeking to Extend Iran Arms Embargo: IRGC Official

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Must Have Correct Evaluation of China-US Ties: Former Envoy

2- Iran and Trump in Second Term: Bolton Claims Trump Will Soften His Tone on Iran If Re-elected

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Reactions to Natanz Fire: Foreign Media Claim It’s Intentional

2- Strange Scenarios Regarding Iran Arms Embargo: Will US Activate Something Similar to Trigger Mechanism?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Confidential Until Further Notice: Iran Won’t Declare Reason for Natanz Fire for Now over ‘Security Reservations’

2- US Must Return to Iran Nuclear Deal: Chomsky to Etemad

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Putin Can Now Remain in Power Until 2036

2- Europeans’ Wrong Policies Will Destroy JCPOA: Former FM

3- 10 Major Power, Water Projects Inaugurated in Fars, Kermanshah

Iran Newspaper:

1- 10 National Projects Opened by President Rouhani

2- Rouhani’s Gov’t Breaks Mosaddegh’s Record in Running Country Without Oil: Analyst

Javan Newspaper:

1- People Are Now Supposed to Control Coronavirus

2- Natanz Running without Any Disruption

3- Palestinians on Standby for Armed Struggle against Zionists

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Turkey Jet Fighters Bomb Northern Iraq

2- 52 Emirati, Israeli Companies Sign Documents of Cooperation

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran-Russia Banking Ties Have Increased Iran’s Exports: Chamber of Commerce

2- Yemeni Revolutionaries: We’ll Target Saudi Gov’t Positions

3- Foreign Ministry: Motevasselian, Three Abducted Diplomats Are in Israeli Jails

4- Four More Iranian Tankers en Route to Venezuela: US Repeats Threats

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Natanz Will Continue Its Operation: Spokesman

2- Electoral Despotism: Putin Changes Constitution to Remain in Power Until 2036

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Putin’s Dream of Eternal Rule Realized

2- Main Cause of Natanz Incident to Be Declared Later for ‘Security Reservations’

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Nuclear Counterattack

* Iran Must Take New Nuclear Measures to Counter US, Israel’s Hostile Policies