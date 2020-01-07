A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, and picked headlines from a number of the dailies. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
- Nancy Pelosi: We Will Vote on Resolution Limiting President’s Military Action against Iran
- Iran Abandons All Operational Limits under JCPOA
- Zarif: Fifth Step Taken in Accordance with JCPOA
- Abdul-Mahdi: We’re Working to Carry Out Resolution on Expulsion of Foreign Military Forces
- Grand Ayatollah Sistani Sends Letter of Condolence to Leader of Islamic Revolution
Arman-e Melli:
- UNESCO Reacts to Trump’s Threat against Iran’s Cultural Sites / UNESCO’s Secretary General Responds
- EU3 Asks Iran to Return to JCPOA / Arman-e Melli Reports on Reactions to Iran’s 5th Step to Reduce Commitments
- US Exit from Iraq to Become Operational / Arman-e Melli’s Story on Iraqi Anger at Violation of National Sovereignty
Ebtekar:
- Nonstop Nuclear Program / Ebtekar Examines Iran’s 5th Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments
- Urgency Motion on Retaliatory Action against US Tabled at Iranian Parliament, Presiding Board Member Says
Etemad:
- Beginning of An End to US’ Dialogue Hegemony in Region / Special File on Tehran Dialogue Forum 2020
- ISIS-Style War Crime / Trump Threatens Again to Attack Iran’s Cultural Centers
- Iran Pioneer of Initiatives / Islamic Republic of Iran Hosts Tehran Security Forum on Peace and Stability in Persian Gulf Region This Week
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Iraqi Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Unveils Mechanism for Expulsion of US Forces
- US House of Representatives Moves to Reduce Trump’s War Powers
- People of Tehran Bid Historic Farewell to General Qassem Soleimani
Kayhan:
- Health Minister: General Soleimani Played Major Role in Defeating Pharmaceutical Sanctions
- Atwan: Humiliating Revenge against US Begins
Mardom Salari:
- Iran’s Final Response to European Inaction / Mardom Salari Online Reports on Lifting of All JCPOA Operational Limits after Fifth Step
Setareh Sobh:
- EU3 Reacts to Beginning of Iran’s Fifth Nuclear Step