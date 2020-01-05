A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 5

Abrar:

1- Guardian: Hopes for Revival of JCPOA Undermined with Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

2- Zarif: US Regime Responsible for Consequences of Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Afkar:

1- Rouhani: US Will Pay Heavy Price

2- Dance of Death, Trump’s Strategic Mistake

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Private Consultations in Tehran

* Qatari FM Came to Tehran to Learn about Iran’s Reaction to US Move

Arman-e Melli:

1- Glorious Funeral Held for Gen. Soleimani in Iraq

Ebtekar:

1- World Shocked by Martyrdom of Top General

2- Rouhani: Gen. Soleimani Was a Politician and Strategist

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: Iranian Nation Has Right to Avenge Soleimani’s Assassination

2- Iraqis Bid Farewell to Commander of War on ISIS, Urge Fight against Occupiers

Hemayat:

1- Washington Afraid of Iran’s Harsh Revenge

Javan:

1- Trigger of Revenge from Kashmir to Mediterranean

* Our Response Will Definitely Be Military

2- Cries of Vengeance, Calls for Expulsion of US Usurpers in Iraq

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iraq Unified for Expulsion of US Forces

2- Zarif: We’ll Respond to US Whenever and in Whatever Way We Deem Possible

Kayhan:

1- Revenge from US to Be Decisive, Make Them Regret

Sazandegi:

1- Why Foreign, Persian Social Media, TV Channels Justify Terrorism?

* When Positions of Martyr, Murderer Are Exchanged

Setareh Sobh:

1- People of Ahvaz, Mashhad to Bid Farewell with Martyr Soleimani Today

2- Markets Shocked by Assassination

3- Trump Opted for Military Option in a Meeting, Influenced by His Advisors

Shargh:

1- Trump Worried about Iran’s Reaction

2- Waiting for Iran’s Decision

* Regional Officials Call Zarif