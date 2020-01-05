A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Guardian: Hopes for Revival of JCPOA Undermined with Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
2- Zarif: US Regime Responsible for Consequences of Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
Afkar:
1- Rouhani: US Will Pay Heavy Price
2- Dance of Death, Trump’s Strategic Mistake
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Private Consultations in Tehran
* Qatari FM Came to Tehran to Learn about Iran’s Reaction to US Move
Arman-e Melli:
1- Glorious Funeral Held for Gen. Soleimani in Iraq
Ebtekar:
1- World Shocked by Martyrdom of Top General
2- Rouhani: Gen. Soleimani Was a Politician and Strategist
Etemad:
1- Rouhani: Iranian Nation Has Right to Avenge Soleimani’s Assassination
2- Iraqis Bid Farewell to Commander of War on ISIS, Urge Fight against Occupiers
Hemayat:
1- Washington Afraid of Iran’s Harsh Revenge
Javan:
1- Trigger of Revenge from Kashmir to Mediterranean
* Our Response Will Definitely Be Military
2- Cries of Vengeance, Calls for Expulsion of US Usurpers in Iraq
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iraq Unified for Expulsion of US Forces
2- Zarif: We’ll Respond to US Whenever and in Whatever Way We Deem Possible
Kayhan:
1- Revenge from US to Be Decisive, Make Them Regret
Sazandegi:
1- Why Foreign, Persian Social Media, TV Channels Justify Terrorism?
* When Positions of Martyr, Murderer Are Exchanged
Setareh Sobh:
1- People of Ahvaz, Mashhad to Bid Farewell with Martyr Soleimani Today
2- Markets Shocked by Assassination
3- Trump Opted for Military Option in a Meeting, Influenced by His Advisors
Shargh:
1- Trump Worried about Iran’s Reaction
2- Waiting for Iran’s Decision
* Regional Officials Call Zarif