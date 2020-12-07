A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, December 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Riyadh’s JCPOA Anxiety!

2- JCPOA Revival and New Regional Situation [Editorial]

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Trade in Post-Trump Era

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Agreement in Trump’s Last Days in Office

* Impact of Qatar-Saudi De-Escalation on Regional Equations

2- IRGC: Fakhrizadeh Assassination Carried Out Through Satellite

3- Iran 5-1 US?!

* Health Minister Vows Great Surprise in Vaccine Production

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Universities Closed by Coronavirus after 76 Years: No Students’ Day This Year

2- Iranian Coronavirus Vaccine in Human Trial Phase

Iran Newspaper:

1- Details of Testing Iranian Vaccine for COVID-19

Javan Newspaper:

1- JCPOA: A Bride with Thousands of Grooms

2- IRGC: Fakhrizadeh Assassinated with Artificial Intelligence

3- Tehran on Verge of More Severe COVID-19 Outbreak

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Trial and Error Is Enough: Take COVID-19 Seriously

2- Flood in Bushehr

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- End of Giving Unilateral Concessions with Installation of Advanced Centrifuges

2- 10 Iranian Tankers Depart for Venezuela with Iran’s Fuel

3- Trump: I Didn’t Lose, I’ll See Biden in Court

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Reverse Engineering Most Important American Drone Downed in Iran

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Fall of Kuwaiti Government

2- Improvement of Iran’s Economic Conditions as US Dollar Rate Drops

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Boats in Streets: Rescue Efforts Underway in Five Flood-Hit Provinces

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Political Manoeuvre over Iran’s Sky

2- Judiciary Chief: It’s Wrong to Get Overexcited for Talks with US