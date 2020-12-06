Iran ‘Torchbearer’ in COVID-19 Vaccine Production: Minister

Iran’s health minister says the country has shown the whole world that it is a standard-bearer in terms of coronavirus vaccine production.

Saeed Namaki noted Iran managed to produce two antiviral medications in a short a period of time.

“We produced Favipiravir and Remdesivir in Iran in two months,” he said.

“Moreover, we managed to produce masks in 56 days and were able to export them as well,” the minister added.

“The world has also accepted that we are among the flag-bearers of vaccine production,” Namaki said.

The health minister underlined he believes the future will be brighter than today.

“I’m confident that we will show our winning cards to the world,” he said.

The minister touched upon Washington’s efforts to prevent Iran from getting the coronavirus vaccine.

“In the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, … we brought the flu vaccine from France, but the US did not allow us to transfer it from an airport in Spain. Now, we are ahead of the US 5-1,” he stressed.

He also thanked people for their cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.