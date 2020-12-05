A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Medical Workers Thank National Coronavirus Headquarters

2- Political Structure, Bureaucracy in EU Is Corrupt

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Let Diplomats Do the Job in Mature Way

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif Urges Europe, US to Stop Their Destructive Behaviour before Calling for Missile Talks

2- Borrell: Iranians Have All the Right to Feel Betrayed

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Europe and US Must Stop Their Destructive Behaviour

Iran Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Biden Administration Must Prove Its Commitment, Good Faith

2- OPEC Plus Agree on Gradual Oil Output Increase in 2021

Javan Newspaper:

1- Zarif Urges Europe and US to Shut Up

2- Rouhani: Don’t Get Overexcited, Let Us Do Our Job!

* Qalibaf: We’re Not Overexcited! We’re Been Waiting for 7 Years

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump: Biden’s Presidency Not Possible, I’ll Challenge Election Results

2- UN Warns about New Wave of Hunger in Yemen: Number of Starving People Will Triple

3- Triangle of Terror, Negotiation and JCPOA

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- 50,000 Victims of Coronavirus

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s JCPOA Bill to Be Implemented Conditionally

2- American Order after American Disorder

3- Rouhani to Erdogan: I Hope New US Admin. Will Learn from Trump’s Mistakes

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- All the Hardships of Reviving JCPOA

Shargh Newspaper:

1- In Government’s Budget Bill for Next Fiscal Year, There’s No Mention of Compensation for Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims

2- Rouhani to Erdogan: Iran to Deliver on Its Commitments If They Implement JCPOA

3- Who’s Behind Taking Military Officials to Presidential Election? [Editorial]