A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 5

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iranian Newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Medical Workers Thank National Coronavirus Headquarters

2- Political Structure, Bureaucracy in EU Is Corrupt

 

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Let Diplomats Do the Job in Mature Way

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif Urges Europe, US to Stop Their Destructive Behaviour before Calling for Missile Talks

2- Borrell: Iranians Have All the Right to Feel Betrayed

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Europe and US Must Stop Their Destructive Behaviour

 

Iran Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Biden Administration Must Prove Its Commitment, Good Faith

2- OPEC Plus Agree on Gradual Oil Output Increase in 2021

 

Javan Newspaper:

1- Zarif Urges Europe and US to Shut Up

2- Rouhani: Don’t Get Overexcited, Let Us Do Our Job!

* Qalibaf: We’re Not Overexcited! We’re Been Waiting for 7 Years

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump: Biden’s Presidency Not Possible, I’ll Challenge Election Results

2- UN Warns about New Wave of Hunger in Yemen: Number of Starving People Will Triple

3- Triangle of Terror, Negotiation and JCPOA

 

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- 50,000 Victims of Coronavirus

 

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s JCPOA Bill to Be Implemented Conditionally

2- American Order after American Disorder

3- Rouhani to Erdogan: I Hope New US Admin. Will Learn from Trump’s Mistakes

 

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- All the Hardships of Reviving JCPOA

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- In Government’s Budget Bill for Next Fiscal Year, There’s No Mention of Compensation for Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims

2- Rouhani to Erdogan: Iran to Deliver on Its Commitments If They Implement JCPOA

3- Who’s Behind Taking Military Officials to Presidential Election? [Editorial]

