A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Medical Workers Thank National Coronavirus Headquarters
2- Political Structure, Bureaucracy in EU Is Corrupt
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Let Diplomats Do the Job in Mature Way
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Zarif Urges Europe, US to Stop Their Destructive Behaviour before Calling for Missile Talks
2- Borrell: Iranians Have All the Right to Feel Betrayed
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Zarif: Europe and US Must Stop Their Destructive Behaviour
Iran Newspaper:
1- Zarif: Biden Administration Must Prove Its Commitment, Good Faith
2- OPEC Plus Agree on Gradual Oil Output Increase in 2021
Javan Newspaper:
1- Zarif Urges Europe and US to Shut Up
2- Rouhani: Don’t Get Overexcited, Let Us Do Our Job!
* Qalibaf: We’re Not Overexcited! We’re Been Waiting for 7 Years
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Trump: Biden’s Presidency Not Possible, I’ll Challenge Election Results
2- UN Warns about New Wave of Hunger in Yemen: Number of Starving People Will Triple
3- Triangle of Terror, Negotiation and JCPOA
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- 50,000 Victims of Coronavirus
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Parliament’s JCPOA Bill to Be Implemented Conditionally
2- American Order after American Disorder
3- Rouhani to Erdogan: I Hope New US Admin. Will Learn from Trump’s Mistakes
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- All the Hardships of Reviving JCPOA
Shargh Newspaper:
1- In Government’s Budget Bill for Next Fiscal Year, There’s No Mention of Compensation for Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims
2- Rouhani to Erdogan: Iran to Deliver on Its Commitments If They Implement JCPOA
3- Who’s Behind Taking Military Officials to Presidential Election? [Editorial]