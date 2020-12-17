A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, December 17, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Will Canada Repeat Its Successful Anti-Iran Plan?

2- Removal of Sanctions in Enemy’s Control, but It’s Our Duty to Neutralize Them: Leader

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman Hopes FATF-Related Bills Approved

2- Iran Not Overjoyed by Biden’s Victory, but Is Very Happy Trump Is Leaving: Rouhani

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Hot Market for COVID-19 Vaccine

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- We Should Not Delay Removal of Sanctions Even for One Hour: Leader

2- Rouhani: We’ll Negotiate with Great Sensitivity, but We’re Committed

3- US Security in Alarming Condition

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Nurses Sacrificing Their Lives in Past 300 Days of Coronavirus Outbreak

2- Iranian Representative Blocks Europe’s Attempt to Raise Excessive Demands at JCPOA Meeting

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Gen. Soleimani Defeated Global Arrogance with His Life and Martyrdom

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Tehran among World’s Top Innovative Cities

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Calls for Removal of Sanctions in Honourable Way

2- Rouhani: Iran Seeks Peace, Constructive Interaction with All Countries

Javan Newspaper:

1- Focus on Neutralizing Sanctions: Leader

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Gen. Soleimani Countersign for Mobilization of World Resistance Forces: Leader

2- Aftershocks of Massive Cyberattack

* US Worried about Disclosure of Big Nuclear, Military Secrets

3- Reuters: Biden to Continue Trump’s Policy of Sanctions

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: My Definite Advice Is That Don’t Trust Enemy

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Others Should Also Pay Price for JCPOA: Araqchi

2- Official Urges President, Parliament to Expedite Import of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Government Spokesman: Sanctions Would Be Broken with/without Trump

2- JCPOA Foreign Ministers to Hold Meeting Later This Month