JCPOA Parties to Hold Informal Ministerial Meeting on December 21

The chairperson of the latest meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has unveiled plans for an informal ministerial meeting of JCPOA participants on December 21.

Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Helga-Maria Schmid, the coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has released a statement after the latest meeting of the commission on Wednesday.

What follows is the text of the statement issued by the chair of the December 16 meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA:

“A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) took place virtually on Wednesday, 16 December. Under the terms of the JCPOA, the Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreement. The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the EEAS Secretary General Helga-Maria Schmid and was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran at the level of Political Directors/Deputy Foreign Ministers.

Participants discussed ongoing work to preserve the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides in light of existing challenges. Participants also agreed to hold an informal Ministerial meeting of JCPOA participants on 21 December in virtual format.”