A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Conditionally Agrees National Development Fund’s Share of Oil Revenues Be Reduced

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- New Mediator: Qatar Replacing Oman in Improving Iran-US Ties

* Should We Expect Biden’s Qatar-Mediated JCPOA?

2- Rouhani: Budget Developed with Look at Domestic Capabilities Not US Election Results

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Tehran Stock Exchange Indices Fall in Different Way

2- Trump Will Have to Leave Office as Biden’s Victory Confirmed

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- End of Mr Populist’s Illusion

* Biden Officially Named 46th US President

2- Zarif Condemns US Unilateral Bans against Turkey

3- US Stonewalling Iran’s Purchase of COVID-19 Vaccine

Etemad Newspaper:

1- The Parliament’s Favourite President

* Lawmakers Discuss Bill to ‘Revise’ Presidential Election Law

2- Collapse of Trumpists’ Dream

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Qatar, Oman Opposed to US Call for Normalization with Israel

Iran Newspaper:

1- End of Trump

2- Relative Success of Municipality in Coronavirus Test

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Becomes World’s Fourth Producer of Remdesivir

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Real Biden or the Imaginary One: Which One Has Gov’t Pinned Its Hopes on?

2- US Can’t Ensure Saudi’s Security; If Riyadh Wants, We Can Do It for Them

3- Biden Officially Elected US President; Trump: It’s Intolerable!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Dark Fate Awaiting Trump

2- Trump Team Bargaining with Biden Team on JCPOA

3- US Sanctions on Turkey Criticized

4- DM: Iran’s Missile Issue Turned into Thorn in Enemies’ Sides

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus, Blood Type, Good Genes

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Biden: Negotiation with Iran Will Be Tough

2- Rouhani: Those Who Impose Sanctions Must Make This Approach History

3- Trump’s Loyal Attorney General Parts Company with Him