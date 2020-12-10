A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 10

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iranian Newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, December 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Corona Plot against Kurdistan Region!

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Threat and Opportunity of Sinophobia

2- Foreign Affairs: Is US’ Decline Definite?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- President Rouhani’s Last Promise: Is It Possible to Reduce US Dollar Rate Back to IRR 110,000?

2- Zarif’s Analysis of Nuclear Talks: Leader Ordered Beginning of Talks in Oman

3- Will Vaccine Eradicate Coronavirus?

4- JCPOA and Complexities of Equation Changes

 

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Defending the Republic: Rouhani Defends JCPOA and Budget Bill

2- COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Imported to Iran in Two-Three Months

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran First VP: We’ll Import COVID-19 Vaccine in Earliest Time Possible

 

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Return to Oil Market with JCPOA Fuel

 

Javan Newspaper:

1- ‘Rouhani’s Dollar’ Rate in 2021 Will Be Just IRR 110,000!

2- IRGC to Buy Furniture for Houses Damaged by Flood in Southern Iran

3- Senior Cleric Ayatollah Yazdi Passes Away

 

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Must Have United Voice in Foreign Policy

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Let People Be Happy!

* Mr President! It’s No Good Time for Kidding

2- Leader: Ayatollah Yazdi Firmly Believed in Principles of Revolution

3- US and Allies Provide Billions of Dollars’ Worth of Weapons to ISIS: Conflict Armament Research

4- Amir-Abdollahian: Some of Those Behind Fakhrizadeh Assassination Identified, Arrested

 

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Free Water and Gas for 30% of Iranians as of Next Month

 

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- How Do Afghan Women Exercise?

2- Rouhani Slams Lawmakers: You Should Prioritize People and Country, Not 2021 Elections

3- Special COVID-19 Vaccination Tour: Health Tourism or Opportunism?

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- De-Escalation in Karabakh, Consultation in Tehran

2- Top Iranian Cleric Mohammad Yazdi Dies at 89

