A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 1

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, December 1, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Prosecutor General: I Don’t Confirm Reports of 300 Killed, 7,000 Arrested
2- French FM Welcomes 6 Countries Joining INSTEX
3- Iraqi Parties, Political Groups of Iraq React to Abdul Mahdi’s Resignation
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Danger of ISIS Displacement in Middle East: ISIS to Move towards Arab Mideast, North Africa
Ebtekar:
1- Continued Political Deadlock in Iraq
2- Araqchi in Beijing: JCPOA Not in Good Condition
Etemad:
1- Iran Has Moved Past Shock of US Sanctions: Deputy FM
2- Trade Undermined by Iraq Protests: Stability Prerequisite for Maintaining Exports
3- Iraq’s Religious Authority Held Prudent, Correct Stance: Ex-Diplomat
Javan:
1- Europe Committed to Decrease Trade with Iran by 75 Percent
* Total’s Performance in South Pars in Favour of Qatar, to Iran’s Detriment
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Araqchi: Economic Shock of US JCPOA Withdrawal Over
2- Candidates Can Register for Parliamentary Elections as of Today
3- IRGC Political Deputy: November 2019 Riots More Widespread than 2017, 2009
4- Intelligence Ministry: Elements Linked to Iran Intl. TV Channel Arrested
5- Tens of High-Ranking Iraqi Officials Arrested over Corruption
Kayhan:
1- Ansarullah: Saudi Seeks Withdrawal from Yemen, but Israel, US Prevent It
2- France’s Impudence on JCPOA Result of Government’s Passive Stance
* Le Drian Urges Iran to Remain Faithful to JCPOA
3- Iranian Army’s Navy Unveils Four New Achievements
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran Nuclear Chief: IAEA Inspector’s Move Was Industrial Sabotage
2- 31 Reformist Parties Issue Joint Statement over Recent Incidents
* People’s Protests Shouldn’t Be Only Linked to Foreign Provocation
Setareh Sobh:
1- Even Prime Minister’s Resignation Did Not Convince Iraqi Protesters
2- Will INSTEX Finally Come into Operation?