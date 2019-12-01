A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 1

Abrar:

1- Prosecutor General: I Don’t Confirm Reports of 300 Killed, 7,000 Arrested

2- French FM Welcomes 6 Countries Joining INSTEX

3- Iraqi Parties, Political Groups of Iraq React to Abdul Mahdi’s Resignation

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Danger of ISIS Displacement in Middle East: ISIS to Move towards Arab Mideast, North Africa

Ebtekar:

1- Continued Political Deadlock in Iraq

2- Araqchi in Beijing: JCPOA Not in Good Condition

Etemad:

1- Iran Has Moved Past Shock of US Sanctions: Deputy FM

2- Trade Undermined by Iraq Protests: Stability Prerequisite for Maintaining Exports

3- Iraq’s Religious Authority Held Prudent, Correct Stance: Ex-Diplomat

Javan:

1- Europe Committed to Decrease Trade with Iran by 75 Percent

* Total’s Performance in South Pars in Favour of Qatar, to Iran’s Detriment

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Araqchi: Economic Shock of US JCPOA Withdrawal Over

2- Candidates Can Register for Parliamentary Elections as of Today

3- IRGC Political Deputy: November 2019 Riots More Widespread than 2017, 2009

4- Intelligence Ministry: Elements Linked to Iran Intl. TV Channel Arrested

5- Tens of High-Ranking Iraqi Officials Arrested over Corruption

Kayhan:

1- Ansarullah: Saudi Seeks Withdrawal from Yemen, but Israel, US Prevent It

2- France’s Impudence on JCPOA Result of Government’s Passive Stance

* Le Drian Urges Iran to Remain Faithful to JCPOA

3- Iranian Army’s Navy Unveils Four New Achievements

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran Nuclear Chief: IAEA Inspector’s Move Was Industrial Sabotage

2- 31 Reformist Parties Issue Joint Statement over Recent Incidents

* People’s Protests Shouldn’t Be Only Linked to Foreign Provocation

Setareh Sobh:

1- Even Prime Minister’s Resignation Did Not Convince Iraqi Protesters

2- Will INSTEX Finally Come into Operation?