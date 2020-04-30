A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 30

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar Newspaper:
1- UN Security Council Prepares Draft Resolution for 90-Day Global Ceasefire across the World
2- US Takes Draft Resolution to UNSC for Extending Iran Arms Embargo: AP
3- Trump: Corona Must Have Been Controlled in China
4- Iran Borders, Border Markets Must Get Active Again
5- Suicide Attack in Kabul Kills 3, Wounds 15
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- US’ New Game: Washington Takes Draft Resolution to UNSC to Extend Iran Arms Bans
2- After Kim, N Korea Will Undergo Structural Changes, Not Behavioural Ones
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Persian Gulf Islands to Become Residential Upon Iran Leader’s Order
2- Plasma Therapy Can Treat COVID-19: 150 Patients Treated
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Victory over Corona Will Be Nation’s Victory, Not Government’s: Rouhani
2- Return of Drive-in Cinemas to Iran
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Donates Some $30,000 to Release of Needy Prisoners
2- Terrorist Blast in Syria’s Afrin Kills 46
3- Rouhani: People’s Active Participation in Stock Exchange Market Shows Hope for Future
4- 80% Decrease in People’s Visits to Hospitals for Coronavirus
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Not Clear When COVID-19 Crisis Will Be Over in World
2- Coronavirus Toll in US More Than Vietnam War’s
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- World’s Biggest Project for Plasma Therapy of COVID-19 Patients Implemented in Iran
2- Rouhani: People’s Health, Supply of Their Demands Is Our Priority
* Everyone Must Keep Taking Seriously ‘Stay at Home’ Motto
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Corona Epicentre: Has Novel Coronavirus Escaped from This Lab in Wuhan?
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Here’s ‘Persian’ Gulf, Not ‘New York’ Gulf