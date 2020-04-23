A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, April 23, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Leader Thanks IRGC
2- Putin, Bin Salman Shout at Each Other
• Saudi Crown Prince Threatens to Wage War
3- Silence of North Korean Media about Physical Condition of Kim
4- OPEC Cannot Resolve Crisis Alone: Iran Oil Minister
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Authority of IRGC in Space
• Iran Launches First Military Satellite
2- EU Agrees to Pay 5-Billion Euro Loan to Iran Conditionally
• It May Happen with Possible Deal on Payment Method
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- IRGC’s “Noor” Satellite in Orbit
• IRGC Launches Iran’s First Military Satellite
2- EU Afraid of Beijing’s Corona Diplomacy
• How Does COVID-19 Outbreak Affect China-Europe Ties?
3- Leave Election Race for Next Year: Rouhani at Cabinet Meeting
4- Iran Armed Forces Spokesman Responds to Trump’s Threat after His Order to Warships to Hit IRGC Vessels
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Most Vulnerable Place in World against Corona
• Gaza in Emergency Situation after 13 Years of Siege
2- President Rouhani Says Uncertain When Corona Crisis Ends
• Government’s Job Very Tough; Ministers Working till Midnight
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- All Countries Must Take Decisive Stance against US Pressures: Rouhani
2- Trump Issues Suspending Immigration for 60 Days
3- Corona Infection Rate Down by 53 Percent: Iran Health Minister
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Ayatollah Sistani Donates $1.5 Million to Corona Patients in Iran
2- Let’s Not Think Battle against Corona Is Over: Rouhani
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Iran Goes into Space
• Leader Thanks IRGC Efforts, Good Performance
2- Return of Biden-Obama Team
• Democrat Presidential Nominee Suggest Michelle Obama as VP
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- World under Iran’s Scrutiny
• Iran Launches First Military Satellite
2- Ayatollah Sistani Donates $1.5 Million to Help Treat Corona Patients in Qom
3- US Medical Staff’s Patience Over at Trump’s Mismanagement
• Latest Reports on Corona in the World