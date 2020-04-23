A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 23

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Leader Thanks IRGC

2- Putin, Bin Salman Shout at Each Other

• Saudi Crown Prince Threatens to Wage War

3- Silence of North Korean Media about Physical Condition of Kim

4- OPEC Cannot Resolve Crisis Alone: Iran Oil Minister

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Authority of IRGC in Space

• Iran Launches First Military Satellite

2- EU Agrees to Pay 5-Billion Euro Loan to Iran Conditionally

• It May Happen with Possible Deal on Payment Method

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- IRGC’s “Noor” Satellite in Orbit

• IRGC Launches Iran’s First Military Satellite

2- EU Afraid of Beijing’s Corona Diplomacy

• How Does COVID-19 Outbreak Affect China-Europe Ties?

3- Leave Election Race for Next Year: Rouhani at Cabinet Meeting

4- Iran Armed Forces Spokesman Responds to Trump’s Threat after His Order to Warships to Hit IRGC Vessels

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Most Vulnerable Place in World against Corona

• Gaza in Emergency Situation after 13 Years of Siege

2- President Rouhani Says Uncertain When Corona Crisis Ends

• Government’s Job Very Tough; Ministers Working till Midnight

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- All Countries Must Take Decisive Stance against US Pressures: Rouhani

2- Trump Issues Suspending Immigration for 60 Days

3- Corona Infection Rate Down by 53 Percent: Iran Health Minister

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Ayatollah Sistani Donates $1.5 Million to Corona Patients in Iran

2- Let’s Not Think Battle against Corona Is Over: Rouhani

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Iran Goes into Space

• Leader Thanks IRGC Efforts, Good Performance

2- Return of Biden-Obama Team

• Democrat Presidential Nominee Suggest Michelle Obama as VP

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- World under Iran’s Scrutiny

• Iran Launches First Military Satellite

2- Ayatollah Sistani Donates $1.5 Million to Help Treat Corona Patients in Qom

3- US Medical Staff’s Patience Over at Trump’s Mismanagement

• Latest Reports on Corona in the World