A canyon hidden in dense forests: Tourist destination in SW Iran

The canyon, located along the Dena Mountain Range, is famous for its green forests and waterfalls and is one of the breathtaking natural beauties of Marvdasht County.

It is a protected area of about 20,000 hectares, with a height of between 1700 and 2700 meters from the sea level.

‘The Lost Paradise,’ as the name indicates, is a tranquil area hidden in the middle of dense evergreen forests alongside magnificent waterfalls and the lake strip of Dorodzan dam.

Every year, many tourists and nature lovers visit the canyon mainly in spring and summer. The weather condition there is very special and favorable since the valley is surrounded by mountains.