98-Year-Old Iranian Woman Recovers from Coronavirus

She was admitted in early March to Imam Reza hospital and was hospitalised at the ICU.

Her daughter, Saeedeh Hasanzadeh says her mother had symptoms of corona disease including severe fever and chills, chest pain, and headache.

“She was hospitalised after she tested positive for Covid-19. My mother had a kidney disease, but fortunately she could recover from coronavirus.”

She also thanked the medical staff for their great efforts in helping her mother to recover, Fars News Agency quoted her as saying.

Addressing the public, she asked people to listen to the recommendations and stay home so that the medical staff would not be worried about increasing of the number of these patients.