70,000 Iranians Infected with Novel Coronavirus: Official

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Saturday said 125 people have died in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, increasing the death toll to 4,357.

The recovery process has gained momentum in the past few days, he said, adding that 41,947 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Jahanpour also noted that 3,987 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

So far, 251,703 tests for the novel virus have been taken in the country.