6.5 Million Households Tested in Iran’s National Plan to Fight Corona

Saeed Namaki said currently 31,000 Health centres across the country are engaged in the implementation of the National Plan.

“To date, over 6.5 million households have been monitored and we have introduced the suspected cases to the centres. At these centres the patients are introduced to a specialist or hospital if required. The procedure is being carried out on a daily basis,” reiterated Namaki.

“1,200 referral centres are also taking part in this plan and we do hope with the help of the Armed Forces the number of these centres reaches 2,500,” underlined Namaki in a video conference with President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday.

At the conference, the issue of greater control over traffic was raised and the health minister said new restrictions will come into force as soon as possible.

Namaki further expressed hope with the cooperation of the people, the ministry could reach good results before the start of the new Iranian year.