5 Iranian COVID-19 Vaccines on WHO’s List of Vaccine Candidates

Five Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccines have, so far, been put on the list of the vaccines candidates of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The news was announced in a tweet by Kianoush Jahapour, the spokesman for the Iranian Food and Drugs Organization.

Iranian researchers have been trying hard to develop a vaccine for the deadly virus since its outbreak.

They have made major breakthroughs in that regard and introduced several vaccines for coronavirus

The Islamic Republic is trying to develop its own vaccine as the US sanctions are expected to impede the country’s purchase of the vaccine already developed by American and German companiea, according to Health Ministry spokesman.