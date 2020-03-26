$5 Billion Set Aside for Businesses Affected by COVID-19: Iran President

Rouhani said some Rls. 50 trillion will also be earmarked for the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

He said the government will offer low-interest loans to businesses which have suffered losses as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, provided that they have not fired their workers since the outbreak of the virus.

The president noted tens of thousands of beds at convalescent care facilities are now ready to offer services to patients. He added some 20 thousand hospital beds are also free and can be used for potential coronavirus patients needing inpatient treatment.

He reiterated the importance of the social-distancing plan which has just come into force across the nation to contain the spread of the disease.

President Rouhani said as the medical sector continues to offer services, measures have also been adopted to compensate the losses that businesses have suffered.