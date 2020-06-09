5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Iran’s Fars Province

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has hit the city of Beyram in Fars province, southern Iran.

The earthquake hit an area located 22 km from the city of Beyram at 21:48 (local time) on Tuesday, according to the Seismological Centre of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was determined to be at 27.63 degrees of north latitude and 53.46 degrees of east longitude.

The location of the quake has been reported to be 42 km from the city of Lamard and 239 km from Shiraz, data from the seismological centre showed.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover at least 90% of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.