Tuesday, February 1, 2022
IFP Exclusive

40th Fajr Film Festival kicks off in Tehran, other cities

Iran held the first day of its annual Fajr Film Festival on Monday at the Milad Tower Conference Center.

On the first day, two films “Biro” about the goalkeeper of the Iranian national team Alireza Biranvand and the film “The Loser Man” directed by Mohammad Hossein Mahdavian were screened for critics. 

In the Simorgh section, which is the main part of the festival, 22 Iranian films will be screened. Following the announcement of the list of qualified films in this category, a number of critics and directors criticized the removal of some films by the jury. 

Meanwhile, despite the current coronavirus surge in Iran, reports indicate that on the first day, health protocols were rarely observed. 

From Tuesday, the public can watch the movies in theaters in Tehran and other Iranian cities. The director of cinema affairs of the festival earlier announced that 30 cinemas in Tehran and other cities (62 halls with 14896 seats) will screen festival fims. 

The 40th Fajr Film Festival, marking the anniversary if the victory of Iran’s  Islamic Revolution, will run through February 11 and will end with an awards ceremony.

