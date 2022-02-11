Friday, February 11, 2022
type here...
CultureMusicIFP Exclusive

Nine Iranian provinces host 37th Fajr Music Festival

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

The 37th Fajr Music Festival is being held in 9 other provinces of Iran in addition to the capital.

During the festival running through 18th of February, a total of 53 stage performances will take place in the different provinces.

In this period of provincial performances of Fajr Music Festival, Bushehr Province has five performances with the participation of 49 artists, and Kerman Province with 10 performances and 74 artists will welcome the Fajr Music Festival.

In the 37th Fajr Music Festival, 62 artists from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province will host three stage performances in the halls of this province.

In Zanjan, five performances will be held and three performances will happen in Sistan and Baluchestan. Other provinces host musical performances are Semnan, Lorestan and Ilam.

Thursday night, the festival spent its second day in the pop section in Tehran.

To hold the festival, the artists, along with all the agents and organizers, took the Covid test according to health instructions.

The 37th Fajr Music Festival is being held in commemoration of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in two sections: competitive (Barbad Award) and non-competitive.

Previous articleHealth Minister: Iran in middle of 6th wave of Covid
Next articleOil minister: Iran boosting refineries to decrease crude sales

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks