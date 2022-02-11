Nine Iranian provinces host 37th Fajr Music Festival

During the festival running through 18th of February, a total of 53 stage performances will take place in the different provinces.

In this period of provincial performances of Fajr Music Festival, Bushehr Province has five performances with the participation of 49 artists, and Kerman Province with 10 performances and 74 artists will welcome the Fajr Music Festival.

In the 37th Fajr Music Festival, 62 artists from Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province will host three stage performances in the halls of this province.

In Zanjan, five performances will be held and three performances will happen in Sistan and Baluchestan. Other provinces host musical performances are Semnan, Lorestan and Ilam.

Thursday night, the festival spent its second day in the pop section in Tehran.

To hold the festival, the artists, along with all the agents and organizers, took the Covid test according to health instructions.

The 37th Fajr Music Festival is being held in commemoration of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in two sections: competitive (Barbad Award) and non-competitive.