400 Sports, Tourism Projects Enter Service across Iran

Hundreds of national projects in the domains of sports and youth as well as tourism have been inaugurated across Iran.

The more than 400 projects include hotels, tourist and accommodation facilities, traditional restaurants, entertainment centres, ecotourism resorts and sports complexes.

The projects come with a price tag of around Rls. 10.7 trillion.

Present at the inauguration ceremony was President Hassan Rouhani, who described sports and tourism as two key contributors to boosting happiness and health in society.

He said any tourist visiting Iran’s tourism hubs is mesmerized and captivated by the great civilization of the country, “which has a history dating back more than 7,000 years.”

The president also expressed hope that the tourism industry in the country will further expand after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

He also expressed satisfaction with efforts made to further promote women’s sports.

He said the projects put into service on Thursday will create jobs for well over 1,700 people.