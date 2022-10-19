Lawmaker: 3k detained during riots in Tehran Province, 830 remain behind bars

Alireza Beigi, who was part of a parliamentary delegation that visited Fashafouyeh prison in Tehran Province, says 3,000 detainees of the recent incidents in the province were transferred to this center and 835 of them remain there.

The rest, the MP told Asr Iran news website, have been released on bail, including 200 school children.

Beigi added that 200 university students have also been among the detainees and many of them have been released. He stressed that their detention means they will have security and political offenses on their criminal records.

The lawmaker also said 360 of those arrested in the protests are women, most of them now released on bail.

Beigi added that 1,300 detainees have also been transferred to the prison from Evin penitentiary, following the recent fire incident there.

He says the flow of inmates beyond capacity has pushed resources in Fashafouyeh to the limit and caused “discontent” among some detainees there.

Beigi says prisoners do not have “expected” and “standard” access to healthcare and food as well as telephones for contact with their families.