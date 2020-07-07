300 Experts Return to Iran to Help Innovation Centres

Iran says over 300 experts and specialists have returned to the Islamic Republic from other countries to cooperate with nearly 50 knowledge-based companies.

Based on a new plan implemented by the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, Iranian students, specialists, entrepreneurs and professors who are not currently residing in Iran or those who have returned less than two years ago can be part of this project.

Employment in technology companies and innovation centers as instructors and consultants is one of the benefits of this project for master’s and Ph.D holders as well as entrepreneurs abroad, the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology says.

Cooperation with specialists and entrepreneurs abroad is one of the plans of the Vice-Presidency, which aims to use the scientific and professional capacity of Iranian specialists abroad.

Providing conditions for the transfer of skills, methods and capabilities to the country and helping to establish technology companies are other goals sought in this project.