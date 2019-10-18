3.5 Million Iranian Pilgrims Attend Arba’een March: Minister

He said in the early years, about 300,000 to 400,000 took part, but now after five years, the number has reached 3,500,000 which is very remarkable.

“We had good progress in some sectors this year, but there are still issues which must be resolved,” he noted.

Arba’een is a Shiite Muslim religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura.

It commemorates the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam, Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

He and 72 of his companions were killed on the 10th day of the month Muharram by Yazid‘s army in the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE).