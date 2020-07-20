240,000 COVID-19 Patients Released from Hospital after Full Recovery: Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 240,087 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 217 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14.405.

She confirmed 2,414 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 276,202.

3,583 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 2,175,217 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said there has been no change in the list of “red” and “orange” zones of COVID-19 risk in the country, urging people to wear face masks, observe social distancing and health protocols.