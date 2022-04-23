Saturday, April 23, 2022
22 more people die of Covid in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
Official figures released on Sunday by Iran’s Health Ministry showed that 22 people died of Covid in the past 24 hours. This pushed the total death toll from the virus to 140,962.

The daily caseload was 608 including 140 hospitalizations.  This is the lowest daily caseload in Iran in over a year.

The downward trend in deaths and infections has been mainly attributed to a nationwide vaccination drive that has seen over 148 million doses of vaccine administered over the past year.

More than 26 million people are triple-vaxxed.

The decline in Covid deaths and infections is also confirmed by the decreasing number of red cities and the rise in the number of blue cities. The two colors respectively denote the highest and lowest risk from the Coronavirus.

The Health Ministry on Friday said the number of red cities has decreased from 55 to 2 and that of orange cities has fallen to 48 from 84. According to the Health Ministry, the number of yellow cities has increased from 274 to 323 and blue ones from 35 to 75.

