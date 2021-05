The rite demonstrates the deceased person’s social values as well as acts of bravery in the past.

During the ritual, riderless horses are decoraded with coloured cloth, with two shotguns and combat gear being hung from their saddles.

The horse is led by several armed men to circle around a cubic-shaped stone structure.

The ritual is coupled with a special song and music played as an elegy.

Different songs are sung for people of different ages and social strata.