1st concrete pouring for Karun nuclear island set for fall: Iran revives dormant power plant

The Karun power plant, once contracted with France, fell dormant after the Ialamic revolution of 1979 and subsequent abandonment by the foreign partner.

Eslami said in line with Iran’s strategic plan to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity by 2022, the project has been resurrected.

He added that land ownership issues have been addressed, site preparation is in progress, and the necessary equipment for construction is being set up.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization noted that the pouring of concrete for the first nuclear island is scheduled for this autumn.

This endeavor not only marks a significant step towards energy independence but also aims to bridge Iran’s five-decade gap in nuclear power production, he added.