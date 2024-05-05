Sunday, May 5, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEnergyNuclear

1st concrete pouring for Karun nuclear island set for fall: Iran revives dormant power plant

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, announced that the construction of the first nuclear concreting island at the Karun site in southern Iran will commence in the fall.

The Karun power plant, once contracted with France, fell dormant after the Ialamic revolution of 1979 and subsequent abandonment by the foreign partner.

Eslami said in line with Iran’s strategic plan to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity by 2022, the project has been resurrected.

He added that land ownership issues have been addressed, site preparation is in progress, and the necessary equipment for construction is being set up.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization noted that the pouring of concrete for the first nuclear island is scheduled for this autumn.

This endeavor not only marks a significant step towards energy independence but also aims to bridge Iran’s five-decade gap in nuclear power production, he added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks