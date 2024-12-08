172 historical artifacts to be returned to Iran from four countries

According to Iran’s Cultural Heritage News Agency on Sunday, the artifacts include 55 cultural items from Erzurum, Turkey, such as a Sassanid sword, Islamic period relics, and various Sassanid coins.

Denmark will return 29 cultural and historical items, including pins, figurines, daggers, and bronze spearheads from the first millennium BCE.

Australia will send back one 7th-century Neishabur-style bowl and three cultural items, including two maces and one bronze bracelet from the first millennium BCE in Iran’s Lorestan.

Finally, 84 cultural and historical artifacts related to the Iran’s Jiroft culture and civilization from the third millennium BCE will be returned from the UK.

The repatriation process for these artifacts has been completed for several months, and the items are packed and ready to be shipped. However, due to delays within the Cultural Heritage Department, the artifacts have not yet been sent back.

Sources indicate that these historical items will soon be on their way to Iran.