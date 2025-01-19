Ancient shrine in Iran’s Mazandaran crumbles, awaiting philanthropic aid

Constructed over 900 years ago near the Kandelous village, the shrine remains unregistered and largely unknown, even on platforms like Google, ILNA News Agency reported.

Preservation efforts are hindered by limited resources, with cultural heritage officials stressing the need for financial aid from local philanthropists.

The dire state of Iran’s historical sites, coupled with insufficient governmental budgets, exacerbates the problem.

According to the deputy head of Cultural Heritage Department in Mazandaran, Mohsen Bastani, even the province’s scant national budget allocation has not yet been distributed.

The chronic underfunding leaves many historical structures, including the shrine, vulnerable to further decay.

Local heritage activists, such as Mohammad Azimi of the Huto Cultural Heritage Association, reveal that unauthorized excavations have further deteriorated the shrine.

The shrine’s remote location poses additional challenges for access and preservation.

Despite these obstacles, there remains hope that increased awareness and philanthropic support might save this critical piece of Mazandaran’s history from oblivion.