Police discovers ancient artifacts in Harsin, western Iran

Colonel Afshin Daraei, Commander of Harsin’s security forces in Iran’s Kermanshah Province said the discovery was made after local security forces received information about the presence of historical items in a residential home in the city.

Following intelligence operations, security forces inspected the suspected area where, the 100 historical artifacts, verified by cultural heritage experts, were uncovered.

Harsin, located in the east of Kermanshah Province, is known for its historical sites. The city is a significant archaeological hub in Iran.