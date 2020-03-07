1,669 Iranians Recover from COVID-19 as Death Toll Rises to 145

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Saturday that 1,076 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Iran in the past 24 hours, including 21 new deaths.

This brings the total number of infections to 5,823 and the death toll to 145.

1669 have also recovered from the virus and been discharged from hospital.

The 5,823 confirmed cases so far include in 1,539 in Tehran, 668 in Qom, 606 in Mazandaran, 494 in Gilan, 484 in Isfahan, 305 in Alborz, 265 in Markazi, 178 in Qazvin, 162 in Golestan, 138 in Semnan, 135 in Khorasan Razavi, 107 in Lorestan, 95 in Fars, 81 in Yazd, 77 in East Azarbaijan, 64 in Khuzestan, 52 in Zanjan, 44 in Kurdistan, 41 in Ardabil, 40 in Kerman, 34 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 34 in Hamadan, 33 in West Azarbaijan, 31 in Kermanshah, 30 in Hormozgan, 23 in North Khorasan, 18 in South Khorasan, 16 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 15 in Ilam, 8 in Bushehr, and 6 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad.