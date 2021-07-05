164 Iranian Inventions to Get International Patents

The Patent Office of Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science and Technology says it has backed the international registration of 164 Iranian inventions.

The office says it has so far received over 2,200 applications seeking support for international registration of inventions, 364 of them have been verified. The support is key to helping inventors go through the difficult process of getting their inventions patented with well-known international authorities.

The Patent Office of Iran registers patents with the US, the European Union, Canada and China.

International registration of patents helps inventors keep the material and intellectual property rights of their work to themselves. This prevents their inventions or ideas from being stolen or illegally used.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology considers international registration of patents an indication of the general development of Iran’s innovation biome.