Sunday, September 25, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Over 1,200 rioters identified in Iran, some arrested: Security source

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Protests

An informed security source says more than 1,200 rioters involved in the recent unrest in Iran have been identified.

“With the prudence of security forces and the cooperation of people and even [the cooperation] of protesters dismayed at the recent incidents, over 1,200 of those behind the recent riots have been identified and some of them have been arrested,” the source told Tasnim News Agency.

“The case of some fellow countrymen having objections is different from rioting, attacking military centers, vandalizing public property and inciting riots,” the source explained.

The same source urged  people especially the youth, to remain vigilant against notorious opportunistic elements, who seek to cash in on protests and turn them into riots.

“Rioters will be firmly dealt with,” said the informed source.

