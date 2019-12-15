11 Countries to Attend Iran LAB EXPO 2019

Rouhollah Estiri, Director General of Department on Promotion of International Businesses at the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology said business people and investors from 11 foreign countries will take part in the upcoming exhibition of Iranian-made laboratory equipment in Tehran.

The exhibition will be held during the Iranian Week of Research and Technology and will also coincide with the 20th exhibition of the research and technological achievements at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

According to Estiri, the foreign participants in the expo are planned to visit the technological infrastructures of Tehran.

Iran LABEXPO 2019 is going to include 13 various sections offering products in a range of fields, such as the oil and petrochemical industry, electricity, electronics and software, construction and civil engineering, mechanics, chemistry and metallurgy, agriculture and environment, basic physics, general laboratory equipment, laboratory materials, medical and biomaterials engineering, as well as industrial testing and calibration equipment.

The exhibition plays host to a large number of foreign guests every year, who pay visits to Iran’s technological infrastructures and get acquainted with the products of Iranian knowledge-based companies under the auspices of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

For a brief review of Iran’s achievements in various fields of science and technology, check the book “Science and Technology in Iran: A Brief Review – 2019”

The 7th edition of Iran LABEXPO will be hosting 70 foreign guests who have been invited to the exhibition with the help of the International Interaction Center of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and also the foreign-based brokers at the export centers, Estiri added.

Representatives from Germany, Turkey, Oman, China, India, Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq will reportedly take part in the exhibition in Tehran to see the achievements of 400 knowledge-based companies working on the laboratory equipment and materials, to observe the products put on display at an exhibition of the innovation factory, and to visit the other technological infrastructures of Iran.

“The merchants and investors from those countries will be acquainted with the Iranian products during the visit, and the interaction between the Iranian and foreign companies will grow. In addition, a good market will be provided for the export and sale of the Iranian products in the world,” Estiri noted.

Around 1,000 foreign merchants and investors have visited Iran between 2015 and 2019 under the aegis of the International Interaction Center of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology to attend various technological events and expert exhibitions, including Iran Health Exhibition, Iran Pharma, the International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition, Iran Biotech Expo, Herbal Medicine Expo, and the Laboratory Equipment and Chemicals Exhibition.