Iran, Turkey Call for Closer Defence Cooperation

Iran’s Deputy Defence Minister Mohammad Ahadi and Turkey’s Deputy Chief of Staff Umit Dundar discussed issues of mutual interest in a meeting in Ankara on Thursday.

According to a Farsi report by Fars News Agency, the two officials said better defence relations will pave for a closer partnership between the two countries and promote peace and stability in the region.

Ahadi and Dundar also talked about regional developments, calling for greater respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional countries.

In the meeting, Ahadi extended an invitation from Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami to his Turkish counterpart Nurettin Canikli to pay a trip Tehran.

During his stay in Turkey, Ahadi, who headed a military delegation, visited several defence-oriented manufacturing factories.