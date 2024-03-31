Iranian pres. Raisi urges stronger ties with Turkey amid Gaza crisis

Raisi emphasized the urgency of implementing existing agreements and expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance cooperation in energy sector.

Amid escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, Raisi condemned the ongoing atrocities perpetrated by the Zionist regime, emphasizing the necessity for unified Islamic action to support the oppressed Gazans.

He urged Islamic leaders to take decisive measures within regional and international forums to halt the genocide in Palestine.

The Iranian president added: “In a situation where the US government continues to provide extensive financial and weapons support to the criminal Zionist regime, one of the most deterrent and effective ways to compel the Zionists to cease their crimes in Gaza is by completely severing political and economic relations with this regime.”

Highlighting the importance of humanitarian aid, Raisi called for solidarity among Islamic countries to avert famine in Gaza, reaffirming Iran’s willingness to participate in relief efforts.

Erdogan echoed Turkey’s commitment to honoring agreements reached between Iran and Turkey, reinforcing the cooperative spirit between the two nations.