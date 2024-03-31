Sunday, March 31, 2024
type here...
Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP ExclusiveMiddle East

Iranian pres. Raisi urges stronger ties with Turkey amid Gaza crisis

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Turkey Presidents Raisi and Erdogan

In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi underscored the imperative of bolstering political, economic, and cultural bonds between Tehran and Ankara.

Raisi emphasized the urgency of implementing existing agreements and expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance cooperation in energy sector.

Amid escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip, Raisi condemned the ongoing atrocities perpetrated by the Zionist regime, emphasizing the necessity for unified Islamic action to support the oppressed Gazans.

He urged Islamic leaders to take decisive measures within regional and international forums to halt the genocide in Palestine.

The Iranian president added: “In a situation where the US government continues to provide extensive financial and weapons support to the criminal Zionist regime, one of the most deterrent and effective ways to compel the Zionists to cease their crimes in Gaza is by completely severing political and economic relations with this regime.”

Highlighting the importance of humanitarian aid, Raisi called for solidarity among Islamic countries to avert famine in Gaza, reaffirming Iran’s willingness to participate in relief efforts.

Erdogan echoed Turkey’s commitment to honoring agreements reached between Iran and Turkey, reinforcing the cooperative spirit between the two nations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks